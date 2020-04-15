You are here:

Mrs Serial Killer: Shirish Kunder introduces first look of Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee from upcoming Netflix thriller

Mrs Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, is set to debut on Netflix on 1 May, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The thriller, which stars Fernandez in the titular role, is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan.

The one-line synopsis of the movie reads: "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent."

Bajpayee and Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller Kriti.

Mrs Serial Killer also stars Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 18:43:33 IST