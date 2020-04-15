Mrs Serial Killer: Shirish Kunder introduces first look of Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee from upcoming Netflix thriller
Mrs Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, is set to debut on Netflix on 1 May, the streamer announced on Wednesday.
The thriller, which stars Fernandez in the titular role, is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan.
Check out the first looks
The cast of Mrs. Serial Killer!
Trailer out at 12 pm on 17 April.
Movie premieres May 1 on @NetflixIndia.#MrsSerialKiller@shrishtiarya @BajpayeeManoj @TheFarahKhan @mohituraina @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/Umi6r6xbQO
— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 16, 2020
Fernandez made an announcement on her official Instagram handle
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait for you guys to watch this! ❤️❤️ Super thrilled about this one! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1, only on Netflix 😘😘😘 P.S: Don’t forget the tuxedo @bajpayee.manoj
A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on
The one-line synopsis of the movie reads: "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent."
Bajpayee and Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller Kriti.
Mrs Serial Killer also stars Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 18:43:33 IST