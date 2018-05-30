You are here:

Jacqueline Fernandez forcibly hugs boy at Salman Khan's insistence; Twitter reacts

FP Staff

May,30 2018 14:46:25 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy promoting her next big budget action flick Race 3 starring Salman Khan is being criticised for flaunting a clip of a 7-year-old child being coerced into hugging. The incident took place on the sets of the Madhuri Dixit-judged reality TV show, Dance Deewane.

The video shows Salman Khan egging the young child on, who had already refused to hug his Race 3 co-star Jacqueline. Eventually Salman takes her on stage and forces the child to hug her, twice. Madhuri Dixit the celebrity judge of the show and, celebrity guest Anil Kapoor simply watched on with smiling faces. The actress is now facing severe backlash for posting this uncomfortable moment on her Instagram account with the caption, “Kids usually love me, this boy was an exception… at least I got my hug in the end”. Fernandez's ignorance and lack of empathy is being aptly highlighted by social media users:  

Reality shows featuring children are rightly becoming an area of concern, as to the treatment of the participants in these shows have been pervaded by Bollywood's celebrity culture. Not so long ago, Papon ran into trouble for forcibly kissing a minor girl on a singing reality show while shooting a live video, which led to the Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan filing a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against Papon the singer.

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 14:46 PM

tags: #Anil Kapoor #Bollywood #Dance Deewane #Jacqueline Fernandez #Jacqueline Fernandez hug #Race 3 #Salman Khan

also see

Salman Khan at Race 3 trailer launch: I have added a little Hum Aapke Hain Koun to this film

Salman Khan at Race 3 trailer launch: I have added a little Hum Aapke Hain Koun to this film

Bobby Deol on working with Salman Khan in Race 3: 'He is a selfless man who only wants to do things for people'

Bobby Deol on working with Salman Khan in Race 3: 'He is a selfless man who only wants to do things for people'

Salman Khan helped Race 3 director Remo D'Souza wrap up the film's climax scene in five days

Salman Khan helped Race 3 director Remo D'Souza wrap up the film's climax scene in five days