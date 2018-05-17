Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez to appear in first episode of Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show

Madhuri Dixit’s new dance reality show Dance Deewane is gearing up for a star-studded opening, with Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez accompanying her on the show, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Madhuri is returning as a judge after two years, on Dance Deewane, hosted by Arjun Bijlani, with director Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania-fame and choreographer Tushar Kalia as fellow judges.

The first guest star on the show is going to be none other than Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! co-star Salman, who is expected to perform on a song from the film. Salman Khan will also be joined by his Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez who is going to perform with Madhuri on her super hit number 'Ek Do Teen', which Fernandez herself appeared in a rehash of the song made for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2. Dixit’s co-star Anil Kapoor, for the upcoming Total Dhamaal, is also expected to relive their iconic 'Dhak Dhak' song from the movie Beta, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Jacqueline, who faced a lot of social media flak for her reprisal of Madhuri’s song 'Ek Do Teen', had spoken about her dance number and said, “That was my first stress, that how can we recreate something so iconic, like is it even possible? It made it lot easier for me when I understood that it is not possible. We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) ji did. We are honestly fans, big, big fans of their work. This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us," in an earlier report.

With Madhuri now joining her in performing the song on the stage for her show, a great cinematic moment on the small screen is sure to be in store.

