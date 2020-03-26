Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Durga Pujo with Badshah in his new music video Genda Phool

Badshah, best known for his hitmakers 'DJ Wale Babu', 'Buzz', 'Mercy', and 'Paagal,' has released yet another foot-tapping number called 'Genda Phool.'

The singer has collaborated with actress Jacqueline Fernandez for the music video, which has quite a festive and folk vibe attached to it.

Directed by Sneha Shetty, the music video opens to Badshah gatecrashing a Durga Pujo event. He finds Jacqueline busy prepping among her friends, sporting a traditional Bengali red-and-white sari.

The rest of the video sees Badshah serenading her while Payal Dev joins the singer for Bengali verses. The portrayal of the Bengali culture seems rich in colour, adding immense vibrancy to the distinct folk melody.

Check out the song here

Here is is the new @Its_Badshah track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is @Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is!!! https://t.co/F3iWvZfjOh ENJOY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 26, 2020

Badshah, in a press statement, said about the song, "'Genda Phool' has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song, 'Genda Phool'. I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song.”

Recently, Jacqueline was also seen in another music video, Mere Angne Mein,' alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. It starred Fernandez as a ditsy 15th century princess, whose marriage has been fixed with an old king.

Jacqueline was last seen in Dharma Productions' Netflix film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. Her upcoming films include an action film, Attack, directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, and Shirish Kunder's crime drama Mrs. Serial Killer.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 16:09:05 IST