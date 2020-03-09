Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez, Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz star in new music video, 'Mere Angne Mein'

T-Series dropped a reprised version of Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai' from the 1981 film Laawaris.

Titled 'Mere Angne Mein' the song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. The lyrics of this new song have been written by Vayu, while Tanishk Baghchi, known for his contemporary renditions of many classic songs has served as composer.

The highlight of this song's release is the music video accompanying it, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez as a ditzy 15th century princess whose marriage has been fixed with an old king. Also part of the video is former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have directed the clip.

Riaz's character time travels to the princess' era, where he finds her dancing around her opulent room. At first he hides behind a pillar and spies on her, but he's soon discovered by everyone. Not only are they fascinated by his phone, Fernandez even takes a swig from the bottle he had in his pocket. The princess' guards try to capture him and he scares them away with his phone.

Watch the song here

Fernandez had previously spoken about the music video in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, "It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern too."

Fernandez was last seen in Dharma Productions' Netflix film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. Her upcoming films include an action film, Attack, directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand. Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham are part of the main cast.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 15:09:11 IST