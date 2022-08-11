Born in Sri Lanka to a Sinhalese father and Malaysian mother, Jacqueline Fernandez was brought up in Bahrain, where she spent most of her childhood.

Model-turned-actress Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her 37th birthday today. Born in Sri Lanka to a Sinhalese father and Malaysian mother, Jacqueline Fernandez was brought up in Bahrain, where she spent most of her childhood. She then moved to Australia to pursue a degree in Mass Communication, following which she returned to Sri Lanka to start her modelling career. She then won the Miss Sri Lanka title in 2006 and even anchored a television show titled Lanka Business Report.

It was in 2009, that Fernandez made her entry into the Hindi film industry with the film Aladin, in which she was paired alongside Riteish Deshmukh. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. The actress also garnered praise for her role in Murder 2 and her cameo in Housefull 2 in the Dhanno dance song. In a career spanning over a decade, Fernandez has established herself as one of the favourite actresses. She has also appeared in several music videos and has also made her entry into the OTT space with Mrs Serial Killer.

As the actress turns a year older, here is a sneak peek at her photo gallery:

Dhanno fame Jacqueline Fernandez looks adorable as she shares a glimpse of her first ever Kannada song. With a green blouse and red skirt, Fernandez can be seen holding a coconut.



Jacqueline Fernandez looks scintillating as she switches on her boss mode and nails in this pantsuit. She can be seen wearing a black glittery pantsuit with a choker set and a black top.

The actress looks stunning in a cherry-coloured dress, with a side slit. To complete the look, she opted for a clean hairdo and paired the outfit with black heels. Omisha aka Fernandez raises the temp on our feed as she strikes a pose in a blue shimmery top and skirt. With her bold makeup and stylish earrings, the actress kept the overall look minimal.

Jacqueline Fernandez slays in this black dress and how!! She opted for a minimal look and her expressions are to die.

The model-turned-actress looks ethereal as she sports an off-white outfit. She opted for a bun and sealed the look with a dual colour necklace.

