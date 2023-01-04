Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust music signs pop singer Lekka exclusively
Lekka has released songs such as Ride, Kingpin, and Kaabil- E-Tareef amongst many others
Pop singer, songwriter and performer Lekka, who has just started her career has been exclusively signed by India’s leading music label- Jjust Music which is spearheaded by Jackky Bhagnani. Lekka is now an exclusive artist with the premier music company and is looking forward to achieve milestones with this latest association. Jjust Music is a platform which gives new artists with potential a chance to help build them and grow their charts. Jackky, on the other hand, plays his part as the new school entrepreneur in the music business and shows ropes to freshers.
View this post on Instagram
Before this, Lekka has released songs such as Ride, Kingpin, and Kaabil- E-Tareef amongst many others. Meanwhile, Jjust Music has build several careers of new entrants in the music industry by giving them opportunities. Similarly, with this association, Lekka is looking forward to a brighter future as a singer and performer.
Talking about the same, Lekka says “ I am excited to kickstart 2023 by coming onboard with Jjust Music. It is one of the best music labels in India and I am all things positive about working with Jackky”.
While talking about Jjust Music’s association with Lekka, Jackky says “Lekka is a very talented singer. Her voice is fresh and her aura is confident. We’re very thrilled to have her as our talent.”
Meanwhile, Jjust Music has had a very successful 2022 by giving some of the best songs for the year such as Mashooka, Barsaat, Jaisa Tum Chaho, Nain Ronde Rehende amongst many other big hits.
