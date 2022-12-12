With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releasing in 2023, here's decoding how audience showed interest in franchise films in 2022
Decoding how 2022 taught us about the inclined interest of the audience towards a trusted Franchise and the anticipation of Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
With Franchises ruling the Box office in 2022, Pooja Entertainment’s trusted franchise film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all poised to dominate 2023
The box office has been very unpredictable post-pandemic but one thing is certain and that is the working of trusted Franchises. The audience has shown their clear preference for familiar and guaranteed entertainers when deciding on the ‘movies to watch in the theatre’. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Drishyam 2 and KGF 2, all of these franchises have received a great response from the viewers. While the audience in 2022 has been hard to impress, these few trusted franchises have successfully won the hearts of the audience and have shown numbers at the box office.
Now with 2022 nearing its end and 2023 approaching, several films are awaiting their big release. With audience preference being the ultimate decider what clearly is in favour is ‘Franchise power’ with added ‘Star Power’ and Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gearing up for its release next year, seems the perfect treat for the audiences appetite. With and eclectic mix of actors and a trusted franchise brand the excitement for this mega entertainer is palpable.
Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and now Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
