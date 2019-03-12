Jackie Shroff on Tiger's relationship with Disha Patani: They may get married in the future

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been reportedly dating for a while but neither of them have confirmed the speculations. While the two have not spoken about it publicly, they are often spotted together. Tiger's father and veteran actor, Jackie Shroff, who is gearing up for his next release, RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, recently opened up about Tiger and Disha's equation.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Jackie said, “Tiger found his first friend who is a girl at 25, till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and workout together. She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life, for now they are just friends.”

On the work front, another big release for Jackie Shroff is Ali Abbas Zafar’s period drama Bharat, in which Jackie plays father to Salman Khan. They are reuniting on silver screen after nine years. Tiger will be seen in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Tabu and Sunil Grover in key roles.

