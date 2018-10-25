Jackie Shroff on Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan's exit from Housefull 4: Don't want to fan issue by commenting

Mumbai: Actor Jackie Shroff, who will be seen playing central character in The Playboy Mr. Sawhney has said that unfortunately people take a lot of pleasure looking in others' personal life.

Jackie Shroff was interacting with media at the special screening of The Playboy Mr. Sawhney along with his co-actors Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra, Manjari Fadnis, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Kochhar, director Tariq Naved Siddiqui and producer Karan Arora on Wednesday, 25 October, in Mumbai.

Reacting on #MeToo movement where Jackie Shroff's former colleagues Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan are facing the heat, Shroff said, "It's unfortunate at the moment. Both of them were my colleagues. They are fighting it out in public and washing their dirty linen out there. People are watching and enjoying out there".

"Unfortunately, people get a lot of pleasure looking in others' personal life."

When asked to comment on Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan, who have been ousted from Housefull 4 by Fox Star Studios, the producers of the film, Shroff said, "I don't want to fan it. If they take (these men) in their films or don't, it's their call.

If they don't remove them, there might be an agitation. So let it rest."



The Playboy Mr. Sawhney revolves around young guy (Tahir Raj Bhasin) who is facing problems with his girlfriend seeking the advice of his grandfather (Jackie Shroff) in the matters of love and life.

Talking about his association with the short film, Shroff said, "Not only me but a lot of people are making short films. I hope filmmakers keep approaching me to do short films so that I continue working in them."

The Playboy Mr Sawhney stars Jackie Shroff, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Neetu Chandra, Divya Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Manjari Fadnis, Sudhir Mishra and Pitobash in key roles.

It is a short love story written and directed by Tariq Naved Siddiqui and produced by Karan Arora.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 11:35 AM