Jackie Shroff joins Kartoos co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala in Hindi remake of Telugu hit Prasthanam

Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming home production Prasthanam. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, and stars Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur, Satyajeet Dubey and Dutt in leading roles. Interestingly, the film also marks the reunion of the Kartoos trio — Dutt, Shroff and Koirala — from the 1988 Bollywood drama.

Welcoming the actor on aboard, director Deva Katta said, "Prassthanam is a subject which is close to my heart and with Jackie sir joining the team, it's a dream come true for me to be able to work with such a powerful cast. I have always looked up to them and its a great opportunity to be able to direct them."

The shoot for Prassthanam has already begun. Dutt had recently shared couple of behind-the-scenes photographs straight from the sets.

The Kartoos trio will begin filming in Lucknow from 7 June. Although the details of Shroff's character have been kept under wraps, Dutt and Koirala are reportedly playing husband and wife.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 11:58 AM