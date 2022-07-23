Iulia Vantur began her modelling career at the age of 15 when she bagged her first assignment. Though she has dismissed rumours of her and Salman Khan's relationship, the actress has called him a good friend on multiple occasions.

Model and actress Iulia Vantur turns 42 today. Hailing from Lasi, Romania, the model-turned-actress has become a familiar name in the Bollywood film industry. Speculated to be Salman Khan's girlfriend, Iulia Vantur has been a model, professional singer, and television presenter.

She began her modelling career at the age of 15 when she bagged her first assignment. Though Iulia Vantur has dismissed rumours of her and Salman Khan's relationship, the actress has called him a good friend on multiple occasions. In 2016, she collaborated with playback singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya.

On Iulia Vantur's 42nd birthday, here is a look at her Instagram gallery:

The actress looks beautiful in her selfie, she can be seen wearing black attire. With bold eye makeup, she has completed the look with minimal accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)



Iulia Vantur looks gorgeous as she can be seen posing with her phone. Keeping her tresses loose, she can be seen sporting a colourful shirt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Iulia Vantur looks sizzling hot in a black gown for Cannes. She completed the look with accessories and her hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)



The actress looks stunning as she poses for a picture in Turkey. Iulia Vantur can be seen wearing a traditional blue and white dress, which she has paired with bold red lipstick.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Wishing her fans on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, the actress shared a close-up portrait shot of her. With her head covered, Iulia Vantur's eyes look even more charming and expressive. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfrkk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)

a6DgY_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Iulia Vantur can be seen wearing a pink blazer and a white top. Once again, she opted for a minimal look and completed the look with hoops earrings, a small necklace and a watch

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)



Vantur shared a sun-kissed and happy picture of herself. The actress can be seen enjoying herself thoroughly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.