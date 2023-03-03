The world renowned superstar, Deepika Padukone has been setting milestones with her global journey, making India proud at every step and putting the country on the global map time and again. And once again, the actress is all set to represent India at the world’s most prestigious international institution for appreciation of talent in the entertainment industry, the Academy Awards, 2023 as she is one of the chosen few from the world who will be presenting an award at the ceremony.

Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honour. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Deepika has gone over and beyond in her achievements globally so often now, that she is treading a new path herself and setting new milestones at many international platforms. The actress has represented the country at major platforms many times before, like when she was chosen to be the only Indian on the Cannes Jury, when she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy, when she was signed as the first face for world’s biggest luxury brand and many more.

With such professional and personal achievements at an international scale, Deepika has become the representative and face of talent in Indian cinema internationally and we cannot wait to have her make the country proud yet again on the 12th!

