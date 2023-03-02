With the 95th Academy Awards round the corner, here’s some Oscar trivia. Do you know Hollywood legends Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep have created a record at the Academy Awards? They both hold the record of having the maximum nominations to their credit at the Oscars. Nicholson’s 12 Academy Award nominations make him the most nominated actor in Oscar history. Out of those 12, he won three of them, for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Best Actor), Terms of Endearment (Best Supporting Actor), As Good as It Gets (Best Actor).

Coming to Streep, she has bagged the nomination 21 times, 17 for Best Actress, and 4 for Best Supporting Actress. She won for Best Supporting Actress for Kramer v/s Kramer, and Best Actress for Sophie’s Choice and The Iron Lady.

WHEN ARE THE OSCARS?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC.

WHO’S HOSTING?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel’s last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio. In an ad for this year’s show styled after “Top Gun: Maverick,” Kimmel made his humble case for being the right person for the job while noting that he can’t get slapped because “I cry a lot.”

WHAT’S NOMINATED FOR BEST PICTURE AT THE 2023 OSCARS?

The 10 movies competing for best picture are: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Women Talking.” Here’s a guide to how you can watch them.

