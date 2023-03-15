At a time when the entire country is celebrating India’s shining success at the Oscars, people from all walks of life are also pouring in congratulatory messages for RRR and The Elephant Whisperers. This was also evident in the Parliament where the entire house gathered to openly praise both the films and their global feats. While Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar began by acknowledging the achievements of both productions, he further claimed that the awards will help in the internationalisation of the Indian film industry. Following his cue, other Rajya Sabha MPs also congratulated the filmmakers by highlighting the impact of Indian cinema globally.

Amid all the applause and cheers, a few regional leaders sparked a ‘south vs north’ debate to credit ‘South India’ for Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar wins. However, Jaya Bachchan who is known for often voicing her voice about the film industry gave a befitting response stating that “they are film folks and are Indians.”

Jaya Bachchan weighs on the ‘South vs North’ debate in Rajya Sabha

The veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan while responding to the section of leaders who sparked a north-south debate expressed her delight and said, “I am so happy and I am so glad that we are discussing the most important ambassadors of this country. And they are the film folks. It doesn’t matter where they are from – north, east, south, or west – they are Indians. I stand here with pride and with dignity for our film fraternity, who have represented this country a number of times, and have won number of awards starting from Satyajit Ray onwards.”

“I want to say that this is the beginning and I want to thank the people of India for whose sake people from abroad are recognizing our people today,” she added.

Further naming filmmaker SS Rajamouli and one of RRR’s scriptwriters, KV Vijayendra Prasad, Mrs Bachchan further noted that it is a great honour to see so many people from the creative world being nominated in the House.

India’s wins at the 95th Oscars

At the 95th Academy Awards held on 12 March 2023 in Los Angeles, SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar for its hit track ‘Naatu Naatu’ under the Best Original Song category. Along with this, another trophy came home with Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers, which went on to win the Best Documentary Short Film award.

