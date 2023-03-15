'It doesn't matter...they're Indians', says Jaya Bachchan on north vs south debate post-RRR's Oscar win
'I want to say that this is the beginning and I want to thank the people of India for whose sake people from abroad are recognizing our people today,' she added.
At a time when the entire country is celebrating India’s shining success at the Oscars, people from all walks of life are also pouring in congratulatory messages for RRR and The Elephant Whisperers. This was also evident in the Parliament where the entire house gathered to openly praise both the films and their global feats. While Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar began by acknowledging the achievements of both productions, he further claimed that the awards will help in the internationalisation of the Indian film industry. Following his cue, other Rajya Sabha MPs also congratulated the filmmakers by highlighting the impact of Indian cinema globally.
Amid all the applause and cheers, a few regional leaders sparked a ‘south vs north’ debate to credit ‘South India’ for Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar wins. However, Jaya Bachchan who is known for often voicing her voice about the film industry gave a befitting response stating that “they are film folks and are Indians.”
Jaya Bachchan weighs on the ‘South vs North’ debate in Rajya Sabha
The veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan while responding to the section of leaders who sparked a north-south debate expressed her delight and said, “I am so happy and I am so glad that we are discussing the most important ambassadors of this country. And they are the film folks. It doesn’t matter where they are from – north, east, south, or west – they are Indians. I stand here with pride and with dignity for our film fraternity, who have represented this country a number of times, and have won number of awards starting from Satyajit Ray onwards.”
“I want to say that this is the beginning and I want to thank the people of India for whose sake people from abroad are recognizing our people today,” she added.
I’m so glad that we are discussing most important ambassadors of our country…the film folks: MP Jaya Bachchan in #RajyaSabha while congratulating #oscar winner filmmakers.@ssrajamouli @RRRMovie @guneetm @EarthSpectrum pic.twitter.com/UOVOSSI2uy
— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 14, 2023
Further naming filmmaker SS Rajamouli and one of RRR’s scriptwriters, KV Vijayendra Prasad, Mrs Bachchan further noted that it is a great honour to see so many people from the creative world being nominated in the House.
India’s wins at the 95th Oscars
At the 95th Academy Awards held on 12 March 2023 in Los Angeles, SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar for its hit track ‘Naatu Naatu’ under the Best Original Song category. Along with this, another trophy came home with Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers, which went on to win the Best Documentary Short Film award.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Who is Kartiki Gonsalves, the filmmaker whose documentary The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar?
Gonsalves' directed documentary became the first Indian title to win the Academy Award. Here's everything you need to know about the filmmaker.
Priyanka Chopra on the Oscar nominated documentary The Elephant Whisperers: 'A trunk filled with emotions, loved it'
The film is running as one of the nominees in this years Best Documentary Short category and now has grabbed the attention of Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka took to Twitter showering praises for the film after she recently saw the film.
The Elephant Whisperers Oscar win makes Tamil Nadu elephant camp a tourist attraction
A large number of tourists keen to see the elephants (Reghu) and Ammu, who became famous after the short documentary film The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar awards, are flocking to Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu.