This year’s Oscars came with a great moment of pride for India as the country managed to secure not one but two trophies for Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Film award, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won an Oscar for Best Original Song. While the awards also brought along a wave of happiness and celebrations across the country, dairy giant Amul India also joined in with its own unique style to pay a tribute to The Elephant Whisperers‘ Oscar win.

Sketching its signature doodle yet again this time, Amul India drew sketches of producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves as they stand with their Oscars in their hands. Not to miss the cute little elephant standing just beside the Amul mascot who can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit while ‘whispering’ in the animal’s ears.

The doodle also included a catchy ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ caption followed by “Amul Jumbo Taste.”

Check:

#Amul Topical: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars! pic.twitter.com/LzjF22BMRu — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 13, 2023

“#Amul Topical: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars!”, the caption of the post read.

While the doodle grabbed the attention of social media users, producer Guneet Monga also reshared the post on her Instagram story calling it the “Best.”

The Elephant Whisperers at Oscars 2023

While RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won an award in the Best Original Song category, The Elephant Whisperers went on to bag the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. Notably, the film which is the first of its kind to win an Oscar in this category is led by two women.

The Tamil-language documentary which features a real-life couple, Bomman and Bellie shows how the duo adopted and raised two orphaned elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. It further also showcases their lifestyle as the entire community has dedicated their lives towards raising orphaned elephants.