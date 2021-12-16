Ishaan Khatter will soon be seen in the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. The film is set against the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The makers of Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter, announced the release date of their upcoming war drama on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli film will hit the theatres on 9 December, 2022.

The film is said to be an epic war drama where a family is fighting on the front lines. As the makers announced the release date, they also shared a few stills from the film. In the stills, Khatter can be seen commandeering an amphibious war tank (Pippa), which played a major role in the war. The action-packed movie is on its way to bringing a glorious chapter of history to the big screen, and the stills make us excited for what it has in store for viewers.

Pippa is currently filming across Amritsar, West Bengal, Ahmednagar, and Mumbai.

The film is based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and brings the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron to the big screen. The movie aims to show the heroic tank battle of Garibpur on screen, which eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh. In the war drama, Ishaan Khatter essays the role of Brigadier Mehta, while Mrunal Thakur plays his younger sister. Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing Ishaan’s elder brother and Soni Razdan will essay in the role of their mother.

Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram and wrote, “On the 50th anniversary of #VijayDiwas, we salute the bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought to liberate Bangladesh #1971 #PIPPA releasing in cinemas on 9th Dec 2022 (sic).”



In another post, Ishaan Khatter shared his experience of shooting Pippa. It read, “Blood sweat and tears. In the midst of shoot and it’s already one of my best filming experiences so far. We’re putting in the work to bring an honest, visceral and authentic story of bravado and sacrifice, but also comradeship and brotherhood to the big screens for you.. and lest I forget - the story of an army family navigating a war. 9th December, 2022. Mark the date (sic).”

Pippa has been directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who previously directed Akshay Kumar starter Airlift and the Hindi adaptation of Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan.