AR Rahman to score music for Raja Krishna Menon’s war film Pippa, starring Ishaan Khattar

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has come on board to compose music for Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon''s next, Pippa.

Set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, according to Variety.

Rahman said he was drawn to Pippa as its story had a "human connect."

"It's about every family, and I instantly related with it. I am looking forward to working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur," the 54-year-old composer said in a statement.

Pippa is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.

Rahman's previous collaborations with Screwvala and Kapur have resulted in chartbuster soundtracks for films such as Swades, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar and Delhi-6.

Screwvala said patriotic and inspiring music has been Rahman's forte "since the beginning of his iconic career".

Kapur said Rahman's music brings depth to the film's narrative as it "elevates" its characters and storytelling.

The film will see Khatter playing the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Based on Mehta''s book The Burning Chaffees, the movie''s title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as "Pippa". The war film is going to feature the tank extensively and it will serve as a monumental figure.

Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon have penned the movie's script.

Pippa is scheduled to hit theatres later this year.

Rahman recently unveiled the first look of Silambarasan-starrer Pathu Thala, which marks the composer's reunion with director Obeli N Krishna after 15 years.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)