Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli join Ishaan Khatter for Raja Krishna Menon’s war drama Pippa

Pippa, produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, is scheduled to be released in 2021.

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli have boarded the cast of war drama Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame, the film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Check out the announcement here

STAR CAST FINALIZED... #IshaanKhatter, #MrunalThakur, #PriyanshuPainyuli and #SoniRazdan to star in #Pippa... 1971 war film... Based on the book #TheBurningChaffees... #Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon to direct... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. pic.twitter.com/rhcdWu6MSX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2020

Set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front. The movie's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa.

The film is based on Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees'.

According to the Times Of India, Mrunal and Priyanshu will essay the role of Khatter's siblings and SoniRazdan will play their mother.

"With Mrunal and Priyanshu joining Ishaan, we have three of the most exciting young actors coming together. Personally, I'm very excited to work with such extraordinary young talent and look forward to the energy they bring to Pippa," Menon said in a statement.

Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon have penned the movie's script.

Pippa, produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, is scheduled to be released in 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)