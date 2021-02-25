Ishaan Khatter shares a then-and-now picture to wish brother Shahid Kapoor on birthday
'I’ll always love you, bade bhai,' wrote Ishaan Khatter along with a throwback picture of him and Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today (25 February). On the occasion, his younger brother Ishaan Khatter shared a then-and-now picture collage and wished him in filmy style.
One of the pictures in the collage is an unseen childhood picture of the brothers, while the other picture is from 2019 when they appeared together for the first time on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. The childhood picture features a baby version of Ishaan playing with a much younger Shahid Kapoor, both of them are all smiles while posing together.
Check out his post here
Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani. His next film Jersey is expected to release later this year on Diwali. Hindi remake of Nani's Telugu flick of the same name, the film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Apart from films, the Jab We Met actor is all set to make his web-debut with Raj & DK's upcoming Amazon Prime Series. The actor recently wrapped up its first schedule in Goa.
Last seen in Khaali Peeli featuring Ananya Pandey as the leading lady, Khatter is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film Pippa in his kitty. Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.
