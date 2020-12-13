Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi begin shooting for horror-comedy Phone Bhoot
Phone Bhoot will see Katrina Kaif, who last featured in Bharat, step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.
Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy Phone Bhoot.
The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame, is produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
Sidhwani took to social media and posted a picture of the clapboard from the film's set
It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStartsToday@gurmmeet #KatrinaKaif @SiddhantChturvD #IshaanKhatter @raviivar @JasvinderBath @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies #PhoneBhoot pic.twitter.com/KoKrcOGuK9
— Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 12, 2020
Khatter, who recently played Mann Kapoor in BBC's adaptation of A Suitable Boy, posted a picture of the first page of the script and wrote, "And here, we, boo!" Kaif, 37, shared a similar image on her Instagram.
Phone Bhoot will see Kaif, who last featured in Bharat, step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.
The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
