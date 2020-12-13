Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi begin shooting for horror-comedy Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot will see Katrina Kaif, who last featured in Bharat, step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy Phone Bhoot.

The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame, is produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Sidhwani took to social media and posted a picture of the clapboard from the film's set

Khatter, who recently played Mann Kapoor in BBC's adaptation of A Suitable Boy, posted a picture of the first page of the script and wrote, "And here, we, boo!" Kaif, 37, shared a similar image on her Instagram.

Phone Bhoot will see Kaif, who last featured in Bharat, step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.

The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)