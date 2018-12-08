Isha-Anand wedding: Hillary Clinton, global CEOs arrive in Udaipur for pre-marriage celebrations

Former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton and a host of global CEOs arrived in Udaipur Saturday for the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on 8 and 9 December.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are set to get married in Mumbai on 12 December. Upwards of 1500 guests — national and international celebrities across all walks of life — have started arriving in Udaipur.

Among the CEOs who have reached Udaipur are Ken Hitchner (chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs), Nicolas Aguzin (chairman and CEO, JP Morgan), Farhan Farukhi (CEO, ANZ), Bill Winters (CEO, Standard Chartered Bank), Debra and Claudio Delvecchio (CEO Brooks Brothers), Andrea Dinni CEO Paul & Shark. Former Infosys managing director Vishal Sikka, steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri and Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae Yong also arrived in Udaipur on Saturday, sources said.

Among other prominent persons to have reached the city are Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker David Dhawan.

On Friday, Mukesh Ambani along with his family had commenced a special "Anna Seva" to feed 5,100 people, the majority of them with special abilities, over three days.

In addition, the pre-wedding festivities will also see the setting up of a specially curated exhibit called the Swadesh Bazaar that will showcase 108 traditional Indian crafts and art forms from all different regions of the country for the national and international guests.

"Presenting the art will be master craftsmen and craftswomen themselves, who are keeping these traditional arts alive, creating an interesting experience as also an immersion into the India's cultural heritage," the statement said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 17:38 PM