Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film Time To Dance to feature Saqib Saleem in cameo

After being part of Remo D'Souza's blockbuster Race 3, Saqib Saleem has now joined the cast of Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film Time To Dance. Remo D'Souza is co-producing this dance film with Bhushan Kumar and it marks the debut of Kaif who is Katrina Kaif's sister. For Pancholi, it's second film since his own debut.

Confirming the news in an interaction with DNA, the actor said, "Remo sir is my director and a dear friend. When he told me he wants me to do a cameo in his production, I couldn’t say no. I have had a great working relationship with him on Race 3 and it’s for the love I have for him that I’m doing this movie."

In the film, Saleem will be paired opposite Waluscha De Sousa, who was last in Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Fan. Time To Dance will be helmed by debutant director-choreographer Stanley D’Costa. For the film, the lead pair have reportedly learnt 14 different dance styles such as bachata, salsa and contemporary to name a few. The shoot for the film is already underway in London where the actors are being trained by D'Souza's dance crew for over 12 hours each day.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 19:15 PM