You are here:

Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer set to cross Rs 300 crore internationally

FP Staff

Jun,29 2018 11:26:09 IST

Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 starring Salman Khan is enjoying a glorious ride at the box office despite underwhelming reviews. The action thriller is set to cross Rs 300 cr worldwide, reports NDTV.

The poster of Race 3

The poster of Race 3

The movie raked in an incredible 170 crores in the domestic market in the first two weeks itself, making it the highest grossing film of this year, second only to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The movie has also grossed over 200 crore from satellite, digital, music and ancillary rights.

Race 3's success marks a major benchmark in Salman’s career as apart from being the lead actor, he was also co-producer and distributor for the film. Apparently he had signed the movie on the condition that Remo D’Souza would direct it. This led to many speculations over whether Remo would be able to match upto the standards as brought forward by veteran director duo Abbas-Mustan, who had helmed the previous two Race films. While the movie has earned a pitiable 2.3 rating on IMDB, its success on the box office has both puzzled its critics.

Khan recently took to twitter to thank his loyal fans for the success of his film.

Salman is now set to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra in his next film, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The movie will be a special treat for his fans as the star will sport five different avatars in the film.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 11:45 AM

tags: #Bobby Deol #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Jacqueline Fernandez #Race 3 #race 3 box office collection #Race 3 review #Remo D'Souza #Salman Khan

also see

Race 3: Salman Khan and Bobby Deol make this film a funny, kitschy, audacious ride

Race 3: Salman Khan and Bobby Deol make this film a funny, kitschy, audacious ride

Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer makes 120 cr in four days despite witnessing decline

Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer makes 120 cr in four days despite witnessing decline

What does the success of Race 3 mean? No more experiments for Salman Khan; Bhai and Eid go hand-in-hand

What does the success of Race 3 mean? No more experiments for Salman Khan; Bhai and Eid go hand-in-hand