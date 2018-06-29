Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer set to cross Rs 300 crore internationally

Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 starring Salman Khan is enjoying a glorious ride at the box office despite underwhelming reviews. The action thriller is set to cross Rs 300 cr worldwide, reports NDTV.

The movie raked in an incredible 170 crores in the domestic market in the first two weeks itself, making it the highest grossing film of this year, second only to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The movie has also grossed over 200 crore from satellite, digital, music and ancillary rights.

Race 3's success marks a major benchmark in Salman’s career as apart from being the lead actor, he was also co-producer and distributor for the film. Apparently he had signed the movie on the condition that Remo D’Souza would direct it. This led to many speculations over whether Remo would be able to match upto the standards as brought forward by veteran director duo Abbas-Mustan, who had helmed the previous two Race films. While the movie has earned a pitiable 2.3 rating on IMDB, its success on the box office has both puzzled its critics.

Khan recently took to twitter to thank his loyal fans for the success of his film.

I thank every 1 who has gone to see #Race3 in the theaters n each n every 1 individually for watching race n glad that u have liked n appreciated every 1s effort that was put in the movie. God bless sukhi raho n keep watching means a lot.https://t.co/5Yd2Dhkywp #Race3InCinemas — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2018

Salman is now set to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra in his next film, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The movie will be a special treat for his fans as the star will sport five different avatars in the film.

