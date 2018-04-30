Fan actress Waluscha De Souza to play Isabelle Kaif's sister in Sooraj Pancholi-starrer Time to Dance

The upcoming Time To Dance starring Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi has signed supermodel-turned-actress, Waluscha De Souza who had debuted in Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan to play Isabelle’s elder sister, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The movie has been written and co-produced by Remo D’Souza and will be directed by his long-time assistant and debutante director Stanley D’Costa. The movie which is based around dance and will feature the cast performing various dance forms like swing, waltz, foxtrot, quickstep, cha cha amongst others on Vishal Mishra's compositions which range from retro-western fused with contemporary music.

De Souza is also a dancer in the movie and is said to have been rehearsing in Mumbai along with co-stars for 10 hours a day over the last three months, reported the newspaper.

Isabelle has also been a model and was seen in the Indo-Canadian movie Dr Cabbie, and is reported to have a talent for dancing, prompting Salman Khan to play a big role in setting up this project, and is reported to be re-creating his hit 'O Oh Jaane Jaana' for the movie. Producer Bhushan Kumar had said, “This is the first time a Hindi film will showcase so many dance forms. Stanley has been working rigorously with Isabelle and Sooraj for the last two months. We are looking at releasing the film in the last quarter of 2018,” in an earlier report.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2018 16:48 PM