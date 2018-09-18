Isabelle Kaif recreates Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi song for upcoming Bollywood debut, Time to Dance

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Stanley D'Costa's Time to Dance, which wrapped up shooting in August. The film will also feature a reprised version of 'Adayein Bhi Hain' from Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt's Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actors recently shot the song.

A source told Mirror, "It was shot over a few days at Dover in Kent. It has been given a contemporary twist with new lyrics and beats and was choreographed by Stanley himself, who has previously assisted Remo D’souza on his songs."

The source also added that Soorma actor Diljeet Dosanjh will also be collaborating with composer Tanishk Bagchi for a song picturised on Pancholi.

It was previously reported that the makers were planning to feature Salman Khan's 'O Oh Jaane Jaana' from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

In Time to Dance, Kaif will be playing a ballroom dancer while Pancholi will be seen as a street dancer. The film will reportedly include a number of dance styles like Waltz, Tango, Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep, Cha Cha, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble and Jive.

The film will also feature Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem paired opposite Waluscha De Sousa, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film, Fan.

