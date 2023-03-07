Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actresses in the country. For Padmaavat, she confessed to have been paid more than Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She’s now gearing up for her new project, Project K. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, the film is all set to release in January 2024. Nothing about the plot is known yet but it promises to be never-seen-before.

And if a recent report by India Today is to be believed, the actress is being paid more than Rs. 10 crore. For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s aforementioned blockbuster, she took home a tentative amount Rs. 12 crore and approx. Rs. crore for Chhapaak and 83.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for helming the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama “Mahanati“, is directing the film. Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

“12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri,” the post read. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house. Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 comedy drama “Piku“.

Padukone has been setting milestones with her global journey, making India proud at every step and putting the country on the global map time and again. And once again, the actress is all set to represent India at the world’s most prestigious international institution for appreciation of talent in the entertainment industry, the Academy Awards, 2023 as she is one of the chosen few from the world who will be presenting an award at the ceremony.

Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honour. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

