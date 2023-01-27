The recently released web series Jaabaaz Hindustan Ke, starring Sumeet Vyas, Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy, Mita Vashisht, Deepika Amin, and Sandeep Dhabale, has been getting rave reviews all over. The show is about IPS officer Kavya Iyer (played by Regina) and how she faces and braves all odds to lead an investigation in an ISIS-K bomb attack case. Is the actress’ character inspired by IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar?

Parashar is known to be another name for terror in the state of Assam. She’s said to have eliminated around 16 terrorists, confiscating tons of ammunition and weapons in 15 months. And Regina plays a role etched in similar intensity. When asked about the same and how she feels playing this character, the actress said, “Getting under the skin of Kavya was an enriching experience. From emoting the character of a tough IPS officer and getting the body language correct to playing a mother and daughter was demanding but exciting. Kavya is a strong-headed individual who manages to navigate through difficult situations and finds her way which really inspired me.”

She added, “While our society continues to grapple with gender discrimination, a series like Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke draws parallels and showcases what women are capable of. Kavya’s determination, empowering spirit and humanitarian side underlines the true essence of a hero. She is the epitome of a warrior. Despite being a mother, a wife and a daughter, an IPS officer will go beyond her call for duty and serve her nation.”

The show began streaming on Zee5 on the eve of Republic Day.

