Patralekhaa has been on a roll with an impressive line up of projects in her kitty and had a bang-on start to the year with Hotstar’s Aar Ya Paar for which her role was appreciated. Whilst the effervescent actress has had a super-busy 2022, she has an impressive line up of illustrious projects for 2023 as well!

Patralekhaa took to Instagram and shared a picture of her director Anubhav Sinha with the caption, “Captain @anubhavsinha at work.” Fans were quick to spot and guessed if she’s working on Abhunav Sinha’s next project.

Meanwhile a source close to the team confirmed the news that actress shall be seen portraying an eminent character in the untitled project based on the infamous Kandahar hijacking. The series shall also star noteworthy names like Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Patralekhaa shall next be seen in Raj DK’s Gulkanda Tales, Luv Ranjan’s comedy drama, Heer Saara which is about girls road trip. It’s going to be a busy year for the actress with back to back releases in 2023 that explore different subjects.

She recently spoke about her preparation for the show on Disney Hotstar and said, ”

I spent a lot of time with the creators of the show and discussed about the background of my character — where is she coming from, why is she in that situation and adapted the dialect she spoke in as a doctor visiting the village where the tribal reside. Aditya (Rawal) and I did some reading on the dialect and figured how to use it. Because Sanghamitra was so human, there was no physical transformation required. On the first day of the shoot I was a bit lost but gradually as we shot, I started understanding my character. I realised Sanghamitra is a very vulnerable girl.”

