It has been a busy time for Patralekha who has recently played a noteworthy role in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aar Ya Paar, alongside Sumeet Vyas and Aditya Rawal. The actor plays Dr Sanghamitra in the series who visits the village . Patralekha, whose 2014 film Citylights, with now husband Rajkummar Rao, rose her to prominence for her portrayal of a married woman who has to take drastic measures to support family, says it is a good time for actors now with diverse roles being written for everyone.

She recalls waiting at home for months for work and says that the OTT boom has given her good opportunities and work since the last 1.5 years. Excerpts from the interview:

On your preparation for your role as Dr Sanghamitra for Aar Ya Paar

I spent a lot of time with the creators of the show and discussed about the background of my character — where is she coming from, why is she in that situation and adapted the dialect she spoke in as a doctor visiting the village where the tribal reside. Aditya (Rawal) and I did some reading on the dialect and figured how to use it. Because Sanghamitra was so human, there was no physical transformation required. On the first day of the shoot I was a bit lost but gradually as we shot, I started understanding my character. I realised Sanghamitra is a very vulnerable girl.

Cinema viewing is changing. How are roles changing for you with women’s roles being given so much importance?

The content being made right now for OTT is so varied. Women are being shown in a brighter light and not just as someone’s aunts. I couldn’t hope for a better time to be alive as an actor. Makers are taking more chances, being fearless in writing content and female centric roles. I just got done with a Raj & DK show. Even Sanghamitra is so fearless in situations she’s put through. She has a mind of her own. The director’s gaze in wiring these characters is also changing. OTT platforms have enabled world viewing and people want to see more rooted characters and rooted films like Kantara and Pushpa.

On no labelling and boxing of women in roles

Six to 8 years back when my first film came, people started looking at me in a certain way and wanted to box me. When you are young, you think why you are being labeled a certain way. So I tried but sometimes it worked and sometime sit didn’t. Now filmmakers and creators of shows don’t see you in a certain way. Diverse characters are being written and offered, and it is a great time for actors and technicians working right now.

How has OTT boom helped your career?

I feel OTT boom has really been great. I have been working non-stop for the last 1.5 years, which I have not done in the last 8 years of my career. All my roles are so distinct and varied and stories are so different. People are being daring now with writing wonderful characters and stories, and I am happy to be getting the opportunity to play such roles and getting to learn so much from different people. I got married and on the third day I was back to work while four years back, I would sit at home for months waiting for work.

