The Bachchans are one of the most influential families in the country. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have created and cemented their clout with their tireless work and complete commitment to their craft. With one blockbuster after another, Amitabh Bachchan is arguably one of the greatest icons of Hindi Cinema. Since the debate around Nepotism has quadrupled over the years, his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are, at times, unnecessarily trolled. Junior B, in particular, has received a lot of hate and flak for his films and failures, and not being able to live up to the legacy his father has created. At times, it’s all unfair.

And now, Shweta Bachchan was called out too, or rather, trolled rather unapologetically. Why? Well, in an unfiltered interaction with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya, she revealed, “I was never educated on all this (managing finances). Then when I got married, and I was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten. There I got a salary, I think it was ₹3000 a month. I put it in a bank.”

Here are some reactions to what she said:

Must be tough — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) November 6, 2022

Mukesh Ambani didn’t take any salary for a couple of years. Must be tough😏 — abhijit bhattacharya (@b_abhijit) November 6, 2022

This is a bigger struggle than Ananya Pandey’s — Reshma (@Chai_Coffee_etc) November 6, 2022

With her dad taking care of her expenses. Please add that. — Sandip Kundu (@IndiaBottomline) November 6, 2022

Is all of this justified? Maybe not. Why? It’s hard for people to digest the fact that someone belonging or hailing from an influential family would only splurge the inherited wealth, that the need to earn your own penny is inconsequential, that star kids don’t have their share of struggles. If Shweta felt the need to earn on her own, without depending on her family, what’s the necessity or need to troll her incessantly, constantly calling out her privilege?

The star kids may be born with a golden spoon, but what’s the harm if someone wishes to have her own cutlery?

