Karwaan special screening held for its ailing star Irrfan Khan in London ahead of film release

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 12:45:33 IST

Karwaan producers Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta arranged a special screening for the film's star Irrfan Khan in London.

The actor, who is undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in the British capital, watched the film at Henry Wood House, along with the producers, director Akash Khurana and dialogue writer Hussain Dalal, reports the Times of India.

Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan in Karwaan. Image via Twitter

Irrfan reportedly watched the film before Karwaan's two other leads, South star Dulquer Salmaan and webseries actor Mithila Palkar. The film marks Dulquer's Bollywood debut.

"Irrfan watched the film and seemed quite pleased with it," said Khurana to the Times of India. "He spoke to me at length after the screening and I was happy and relieved with his and his family’s response."

Karwaan is a road trip comedy that revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a bizarre journey. Avinash (Dulquer) receives the wrong dead body of his father and goes on a road trip to find out what happened in reality, and how during the journey, he meets people and faces situations that change his life.

The film opens in theatres in India on 3 August.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 12:45 PM

