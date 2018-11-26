Irrfan Khan reportedly made a short trip to India, visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik

Irrfan Khan, who had revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, reportedly made a covert visit to the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik to perform a havan according to a DNA report.

The actor is undergoing treatment in London for neuroendocrine tumour, made a two day trip to the religious site. "The exact details around the date on which this happened is unknown yet, but it was a just a 2-day visit following which he quickly went back to London, for further treatment," the publication quoted a source via SpotboyE.

In June, he had opened up about his rare illness, his current treatment-related ordeals and how his life changed over night with Times of India.

DNA writes that the actor would be back for the shooting of Hindi Medium 2 in December, however, his spokesperson had denied the speculations and had instead shared an update around his visit to India. He had said that Irrfan would be in the country for Diwali and spend time with his family in Nashik.

Irrfan was previously seen in Karwaan, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. He played a narrow-minded, quick witted car-owner Shaukat who undertakes a journey on road with his friend Avinash (played by Salmaan) to retrieve his father's dead body, mistakenly delivered to another person's residence.

