Irrfan Khan has 'elegance and swag in equal measure', says actor's stylist in condolence post

Irrfan Khan passed away today, at the age of 53, after suffering from a colon infection. Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shekhar Kapur were among the few personalities from the film industry who paid tribute to Khan.

While the actor has always been heralded as one of the best actors Bollywood has had to offer, his sartorial choices also tread the path of unconventional. Celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali took to Instagram to share that Khan was passionate about fashion and wrote, “He knew his fabrics. He knew his fits (I barely remember doing fittings with him). Black won’t be as bold without him now."

Bhansali revealed she had worked with Khan on a couple of looks for the movie Piku and also shared a few anecdotes from the shoot of Hindi Medium. She added, “His personality was a magnet. At his age, he had elegance and swag in equal measure. Not many have them both. Cinema aside, Indian fashion has lost a dear muse.”

Khan is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 18:47:07 IST