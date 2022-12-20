“Sabke sab kuttey hai saale!” Arjun Kapoor says sarcastically in the Kuttey trailer. And that sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride with this thrilling, raw and earthy trailer, tinged with dark humour. The seven grey-shaded characters appear to reflect what they will portray in the movie – and yet perhaps, not…

The trailer was launched today at a star-studded event, attended by director Aasmaan Bhardwaj, his father Vishal Bhardwaj, the Kuttey stars, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj along with Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

The audience will get to see their favourite actors doing something completely different from what they have done earlier. The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey’s catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it released. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed Kaminey), has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan’s movie, to intrigue the audience!

The darkly fascinating world of this intriguing, exciting bunch of anti-heroes, certainly seems to have sparked excitement amongst fans and netizens alike.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Kuttey will be released in cinemas on 13th January, 2023. Can’t wait more to watch this madness on big screen!

