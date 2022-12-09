Arjun Kapoor has started to shoot his next being in New Delhi. He reveals how the national capital has always been tremendously lucky for his film career!

Arjun says, “Delhi has always been special for me and it has been a hugely lucky charm for me. I shot 2 States, Ki & Ka, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the national capital and all these films turned out to be some of the most special films in my filmography and gave me tremendous recognition that I’m grateful for.“

He adds, “So, I’m excited to be back in Delhi to shoot my next and I hope that Delhi will add its magical touch and make this film again a stand out one for my career in cinema.”

Arjun, who is on a strict diet as he continues his physical transformation, is looking forward to his cheat day when he can gorge on the Delhi delicacies.

Arjun says, “Since I’m very fitness forward these days and want to achieve a certain body type soon, I won’t be able to gorge on the Delhi delicacies but I have convinced my trainer to allow me a day of cheat meals in Delhi.”

He adds, “I am waiting for the day when I can have my Bua’s ghar ka khana and the local chaat. I’m looking forward to this outdoor schedule in Delhi where I can relive my childhood summer holidays and enjoy my cheat and treat meal and spend time with my family here.”

