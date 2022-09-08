It isn’t over until you expect all things grand from Shahid Kapoor. Being the sweetest husband that he is, Shahid planned a star-studded birthday party for his wife Mira Rajput.

It appears that things have all been about birthday celebrations in the Kapoor residency lately. After throwing two grand birthday parties for his daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor has yet again donned the hat of an event planner and threw a birthday bash for his ladylove Mira Rajput. Shahid’s better half turned a year wiser on 7 September, and after wishing Mira with a mushy post in the morning, the actor wore his party shoes in the evening. And it isn’t over until you expect all things grand from the actor. Being the sweetest husband that he is, Shahid planned a star-studded birthday party for his wife Mira.

Decked up in their stylish best, the adorable couple kept it casual for the occasion. While Mira looked stunning in her black turtleneck dress, Shahid appeared like a true dapper. Sporting a white and black shirt atop white ripped jeans, Shahid completed his look with formal shoes. Mira’s grand birthday celebration was joined by her in-laws Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, and Neliima Azeem. The event was also graced by Shahid’s siblings Ishaan Khattar and Sanah Kapur. Apart from them, their industry friends like Kunal Kemmu, Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife Genelia Deshmukh also made it to the party. In addition, Farhan Akhtar graced the event hand in hand with his wife Shibani Dandekar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



While several videos and pictures are making rounds on the internet, Shahid and Mira’s close friend Sarvesh Shahi took to the stories of his official Instagram account to drop a series of inside pictures and videos from the party. In the pictures, Mira can be seen goofily posing with the guests present at her party. In one of the snippets, Shahid and Mira can be seen posing together for a selfie.

In one of the videos, Shahid can be heard jokingly asking Mira to stop fooling people as she doesn’t look older than 18 when Mira can be heard screaming from the audience that she can’t joke about it as she has two kids. One picture shows Mira making a wish before blowing the candle. Sarvesh also posted a picture of the beautiful table spread at the party, which exhibits the party maintaining the theme of black, gold, and white.

Earlier, Shahid wished Mira by posting a super candid picture of himself dancing with his wife at her parents’ anniversary party, and penned down a romantic caption.

