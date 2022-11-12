Alert!!! Several hearts are about to be shattered in pieces, as Chris Evans aka Captain America has a new love in life. Yes, ladies! The ‘sexiest man alive’ is not single anymore. The Hollywood star has found a new partner and is reportedly dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. If you feel heartbroken then you can console yourself with the fact that you aren’t alone in this. According to a recent report in the People, the stars have been dating each other “for a year, and it’s serious”. The report claims that Chris’ family and friends have met the 25-year-old actress, who recently featured in the comedy film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. As soon as the reports of them being together buzzed on the internet, several pictures of the couple walking in the park hand in hand, started making rounds on social media.

In the now-viral pictures, both Chris and Alba sporting casual looks can be seen enjoying a sunny day out together. While Chris was in a navy blue t-shirt and grey trousers, Alba wore an off-white turtle neck top with red tights. In a bid to keep their identity hidden, the couple was seen donning face masks and black sunglasses. Chris also sported a blue cap as they walked hand in hand. Witnessing the same, while fans are happy for the star finding his love in Alba, several turned teary-eyed as Chris is out of the radar now. People quoted a source as saying, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” However, Hollywood actors are yet to confirm their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Evans (@teamcevans)

📸: Más fotos de Chris Evans y Alba Baptista en Nueva York pic.twitter.com/HXZFnUAjO3 — Chris Evans Argentina – Sitio de Fans (@ChrisEvansArg) November 11, 2022

chris evans and alba baptista ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ws7dIltImX — maddie (@evansouvenir) November 11, 2022



As soon as the news broke on the internet, it sparked a meme fest. Social media users claimed that while they are happy for Chris, they truly wish that it was them with the Marvel star. While sharing the crying GIF, one user commented, “Chris Evans is dating Alba Baptista and has been for a year…? I mean I’m happy for them but I wish that was me though I love Chris”.

chris evans is dating alba baptista and has been for a year…? i mean i’m happy for them but i wish that was me tho i love chris 😭😓 pic.twitter.com/KgDH6mZRPw — ☆ Aleksandra ☆ edtwt (@oht0beskinny) November 10, 2022

me after finding out chris evans and alba baptista are dating pic.twitter.com/Thr73B32oK — mile (@miIenka) November 10, 2022



Another shared a teary-eyed video, and wrote, “Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are dating for a year now. I am so happy for them, I really am.”

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are dating for a year now. I am so happy for them, I really am.

pic.twitter.com/oBFznUdPBY — inactive (@JNDYLOVE) November 11, 2022

Siguen los rumores que Alba Baptista y Chris Evans andan saliendo Yo : pic.twitter.com/jYKsBsGNzb — Beth (@EvansxBailey) November 2, 2022

congratulations for chris evans and alba baptista pic.twitter.com/YNiM48bwrQ — morpheus’ dream (@hauntedrisk) November 11, 2022

“Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: ‘It’s Serious,’ Says Source — He’s ‘Never Been Happier’” pic.twitter.com/UHg4TludCZ — maria (taylor’s version) (@mriaforero) November 11, 2022



Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris recently gave his voice in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear and was last seen in Russo Brother’s The Gray Man. Next, the actor will be seen in Jake Kasdan’s Red One, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Kiernan Shipka in prominent roles.

