Krushna Abhishek quits The Kapil Sharma Show over monetary differences

Popularly known as Sapna from The Kapil Sharma Show, actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has reportedly decided not to return for another season of the much-loved comedy show, starting in September. Needless to say, Krushna’s character Sapna became synonymous with the show and has also earned him huge praise and appreciation. Now, while shocking Krushna’s fans, this news of him leaving the popular show has left all wondering the reasons behind the same. According to a recent report by The Times of India, Krushna - who became an integral part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show - hasn’t had a fall-out with the host, but the comedian made this decision after his disagreement with the producers.

Reportedly, Krushna opted out owing to his contractual issues. Citing a source close to the show, TOI reported that despite the makers and the comedian trying their level best “to work things out,” it was fee differences that led him to take this decision. The report quoted a source associated with the show as saying, “The makers and Krushna tried their best to work things out. One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS. However, we are hoping that the differences get resolved in due course of time and Krushna returns to the show. We are not ruling out the possibility yet.”

When quizzed about the buzz-making rounds that Krushna called it quits after having a fallout with Kapil, the source was quick enough to deny that completely. And while calling “the rumour” of the fallout “baseless”, the source added that the host “is not the producer of the show.” The source continued further that Krushna didn’t quit because of the “creative differences.” The source said, “It’s purely about the money. Kapil and Krushna have immense love and respect for each other.”

While confirming that the buzz about the fallout is a complete rumour, the source revealed that soon Kapil and Krushna will be jetting off to Australia for a show. The two will also be joined by Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Moreover, they are all set to perform in the first week of September in Sydney and Melbourne.

