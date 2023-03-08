International Women's Day: 5 women-led movies and shows that prove women are the real superheroes!

We all have been awed with the power of women sometime or the other. And, lately, women centered shows and movies have been catching the attention from the viewers for all the right reasons. Whether it’s Yami Gautam playing a young journalist in the movie – LOST or Regina Cassandra portraying the strong woman officer in the show – Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, these actors have showcased the real spirit behind women and their superpowers.

Let’s have a look at shows and movies that are led by women that you should watch for sure!

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

The story narrates the tale of a courageous IPS officer Kavya Iyer (Regina Cassandra) who battles against the militants and re-establishes the faith of the common man in law. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke showcases Kavya’s fight for the nation and is centred around real heroes in uniform who tirelessly work towards the betterment of the country.

Blurr

Blurr is a visually distinctive film that revolves around Gayatri (Taapsee Pannu) who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister – Gautami. With impactful filmography and compelling dialogues being the catalyst of this thriller, the movie will linger in the darkest corners of your mind. So, you should definitely not miss out on this psychological thriller with this strong character portrayal by Taapsee.

Chhatriwali

A slice of life film set in Haryana, ‘Chhatriwali’ is headlined by Rakul Preet Singh who plays the quality control head in a condom factory. Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. The film stars Rakulpreet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik and Dolly Ahaluwalia in important roles.

LOST

LOST is an investigative thriller starring Yami Gautam Dhar, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in key roles. Headlined by national award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, the film is based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events. It is a story of a bright young crime reporter essayed by Yami who is in relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. It further represents a higher quest, and search for lost values of empathy and integrity. Watch this soul gripping film right now on ZEE5!

Janhit Mein Jaari

The film narrates the story of Manokamna Tripathi, a sales representative working for a local condom manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh. A tragic turn of events pushes her to immerse herself more emotionally and responsibly into the job than ever before. Knowing her family orthodox ideologies, will she find them standing by her side eventually or will she paddle through all alone?

