Inside Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Sumona Chakravarti’s Sindoor Khela

Durga Puja, after beginning on 26 September, concluded on 5 October this year. The devotees all across the country were seen immersed in the festivities and fervour of nine auspicious days. The last day of Durga Puja witnesses Bengali women engaging in Sindoor Khela. Therefore, how do you expect the Bengali beauties in the tinsel town to stay away from the celebrations of the last day of Durga Puja? Bidding their farewell to Goddess Druga for this year, Bollywood actresses Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji were seen painting each other in red with sindoor at one of the Puja pandals in Mumbai. While the internet is flooded with several pictures and videos of them playing sindoor khela together, Tanishaa also took to her official Instagram account to drop several glimpses of the celebrations.

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla took to his social media to share a video of Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa together. While dropping the video Chawla wrote in the caption, Rani Mukerji gets snapped for Durga pooja! She looks absolutely gorgeous in this ethnic outfit.” In the video, the Mardaani actress can be seen waving to all her fans present in the pandal. Clad in the traditional white saree with a golden border atop the red blouse, Rani looked divine in her ethnic avatar. The actress was accompanied by her cousin Sharbani Mukherji throughout her time at the pandal. Later, Tanishaa can be seen approaching Rani with the Sindoor thaal. After wishing each other on the auspicious occasion both the Mukerji cousins were spotted applying sindoor on each other. Rani also wished all the paps present at the pandal “Happy Dussehra,” and gave them sweets.

On the other hand, Tanishaa took to her Instagram account to treat her fans and followers with glimpses of the Sindoor Khela. Sharing a series of photographs with her elder sister and actress Kajol, Tanishaa wrote in the caption, “Sindoor Khela, Happy Dussehra, Durga Puja 2022.” Twinning in traditional red and white saree, the Mukerji sisters were in their usual stylish avatars. Apart from Tanishaa posing with the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress, she also posed with Rani and Sharbani. In one of the pictures, Tanisha can be seen adorning the Goddess Durga idol. Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti was also seen visiting the same pandal and playing Sindoor Khela. The TV star was also spotted posing with Rani and Tanishaa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani was last seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Babli 2. Next, the actress will be seen in Ashima Chibber’s directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. On the other hand, Kajol will be next seen in Revathy’s Salaam Venky.

