Infinity War directors Russo Brothers 'announce' Avengers 4 title on Instagram, only to retract it later

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo really enjoy messing with fans of the grand Marvel franchise. This time, while the fans eagerly wait for any clue of what will happen in Avengers 4, the directors revealed the title of the upcoming Avengers movie: Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity.

Yes, that is what, according to Anthony and Joe Russo, the next Avengers movie will be called. Or will it? The directors posted this title in an Instagram image on their official handle. Even though the post stayed there on their handle for a little over a minute with the caption, 'A4 title reveal... #infiniteKUSAMA', it was nothing but another way to prank millions of hardcore fans of the franchise.

One Reddit user captured a screenshot of the post mentioned above and wrote, "Someone please explain to me what this was. I swear this was posted by the actual Russo brothers."

On further digging, it was revealed that the title Infinity Mirrored Room: Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity refers to an art installation by Yayoi Kusama, which is an immersive room experience previously on display at The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

This is not the first time that The Russo Brothers have trolled fans using Avengers 4 title. Before this, during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, The Russo Brothers sent in a video for the fans in which they said that they have been busy working on "a little movie called Avengers -----". When the second part of the title was delivered, a loud beep rang over the words, censoring what was being said. The two directors then nagged one another for spoiling the title of Avengers 4. They said the title out loud once again and the beep covered what was being said.

No wonder the two were involved with Arrested Development and Community long before directing Marvel movies.

