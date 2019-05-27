You are here:

India's Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller earns Rs 8.66 cr on opening weekend

India's Most Wanted witnessed a marginal growth in its box office collections on its third day (Sunday), ever since Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller hit theatres on 24 May. The film raked in Rs 3.53 crore on its third day, bringing up its total to Rs 8.66 crore.

Film critics acknowledged the growth but stated that it was still performing below expectations.

The film is said to be based on the arrest of terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who was a key conspirator in three terror acts carried out in different cities in India.

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough... The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: ₹ 8.66 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Arjun’s character in the film is named Prabhat Kapoor, based on the Intelligence Bureau officer who led the mission to catch Bhatkal.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's poster of India's Most Wanted:

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Intelligence Bureau had dubbed Bhatkal the "Ghost Who Bombs".

The film’s trailer describes the terrorist as "India’s Osama" and describes the plot as "an untold story of the manhunt for India’s Osama", calling his arrest "India’s proudest moment".

