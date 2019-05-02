India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor says Raj Kumar Gupta's spy thriller puts 'country and humanity first'

The trailer for Arjun Kapoor's upcoming spy thriller India's Most Wanted was unveiled on 2 May. It follows a team of intelligence officers, who hunt down one of the most dangerous terrorists creating havoc all across the country.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who has written and directed the feature, when asked whether the film is based on Indian Mujahideen member Yasin Bhatkal said, "I just want to say that it is inspired by true events. When you'll watch the film, you will get to know what inspired it. It's a watershed moment for Indian intelligence. Come and see it for yourself."

Arjun spoke about being trolled for referencing verses from the Bhagavad Gita: "We are putting our country, humanity first. This film is about those people who didn't think about religion, caste and creed. Today, I would want you all to go back home and really consider whether that conversation is even worth it. It's interesting for people to type things at home, but do they go and put themselves out there? Are they putting their lives on the line? It doesn't matter what blood it is, people use words to rationalise, people use religion to make others feel a certain way. We are depicting a film that is pro-India. So, just give the film a chance before giving importance to these things."

The actor will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama titled Panipat opposite Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. For Arjun to be able to shoot for India's Most Wanted, Gowariker postponed the filming of his project. Speaking aboutGowariker's gesture, Arjun said, "It is graceful on Ashu (Ashutosh) sir's part that he pushed Panipat by a month. We got enough time to start and finish the film on time. We shot this film exactly in that stipulated time of three months. Today people are collaborative. Producers understand directors and things fall into place. There is a bunch of people who want to make good films."

India's Most Wanted, produced by Raj Kumar and Fox Star Studios, is set to hit theatres on 24 May.

With inputs from Simran Singh.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 17:14:39 IST

