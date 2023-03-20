Producer Guneet Monga created history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning an Oscar for her film ‘The Elephant Whisperers‘ in the Documentary Short Film category this year. While the win has brought a wave of happiness and pride to her entire team and all Indians, Monga herself also can’t help contain her excitement as she described herself to be “shaking” over what had happened. Amid all the excitement and craze, another thing has come to the fore, but for all the wrong reasons. When the producer was presented with an Oscar at the awards night, her speech was cut off at 45 seconds, leaving her disheartened.

Not just Monga, a lot of fans were also disappointed over the same as they called out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for doing so. Upset over the same, Monga recently opened up on how she was left shocked at that moment. Speaking to the Bombay Times, the producer expressed her disappointment and said, “There was a shock on my face. All I wanted to say is that it’s India’s first Oscar in an Indian production, which is such a huge thing. But my heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard.”

She further also shared how this has caught the attention of the western media and fans who pulled up the Academy for not giving her the chance to deliver her speech. “I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak. This was India’s moment taken away from me,” she added.

Monga also asserted that she will come back to the stage and make sure to get heard adding “I have got multiple opportunities to share my thoughts and it’s heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here.”

Guneet Monga visits Golden Temple to seek blessing post-Oscar win

Monga who is basking in the success of her Oscar-winning documentary film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ recently took a trip to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Carrying her trophy with her, the producer was accompanied by chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna.

Sharing the video of her visit on Instagram, Khanna wrote, “Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility and love. Your glory is forever immortal.”

