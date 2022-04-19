Reality show giants India’s Got Talent and Hunarbaaz aired their grand finale episodes and announced the winners on Sunday.

India’s Got Talent, which previously aired on Colors TV, has now been bought by Sony TV. The show announced its winners on Sunday along with the show Hunarbaaz that currently airs on Colors TV. Both the shows are said to have a cutthroat competition and thus, the grand finale appeared to happen on the same day.

On Sunday, Divyansh and Manuraj were announced as the winners of India’s Got Talent Season 9. The beatboxing-flutist duo took home the trophy, Rs.20 lakhs cash prize, and a car. Ishita Vishwakarma stood as the first runner up.

Akash Singh was announced as the winner of Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan. The dancer took home the trophy and cash prize of Rs.15 lakhs.

On the sets of Hunarbaaz, Karan Johar shared a hilarious incident from Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi ceremony. Karan told everyone how he has never applied henna to his palms and when he did for the first time, he ended up spreading it all over his face.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.