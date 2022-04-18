The ninth season of India's Got Talent was concluded yesterday and we saw beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia and flautist Manuraj Singh Rajput emerging as the winners of the talent reality show. They won a car and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. While Ishita Vishwakarma emerged as the first runner-up, Bomb Fire Crew became the second runner-up and they won Rs 5 lakh each.

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared on the finale of India's Got Talent for the promotion of their upcoming movie Heropanti 2. While fans of Divyansh and Manuraj are celebrating their big win, we go back to the memory lane and meet the winners of the previous seasons.



India's Got Talent season 1

The first season of the talent-reality show was judged by Shekhar Kapur, Kirron Kher, and Sonali Bendre. While we saw several talented contestants in the show, Prince Dance Group emerged as the winner. The Vishnu’s Dashavatara performance by the group garnered praises from all around the corners.

India's Got Talent season 2

In the second season, the Shillong Chamber Choir Group won the show and the hearts of the audience with their fusion-based musical performance. The group impressed the audience by mixing western music with khasi opera.

India's Got Talent season 3

Suresh and Vernon Group were the winners of the season as they impressed the audience with their impeccable and powerful performances. The judges this time were Sonali Bendre, Kirron Kher, and Dharmendra.

India's Got Talent season 4

Two young dancers of Kolkata’s Bivas Dance group, Sonali Majumdar and Maraju Sumanth were the winners of this season. The finale of the show was attended by the megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

India's Got Talent season 5

The fifth season was won by Naadyog Academy and Ragini Makkar. The Indore based institute has a total of more than 360 students now.

India's Got Talent season 6

In this season, Manik Paul lifted the winner's trophy. The aerial dancer impressed everyone with his flexibility and finesse in the show.

India's Got Talent season 7

While we saw several talents like Brijwasi Brothers, Raju & Sachin, The Mangniyar Seduction, Rock On, and Incredible Mallakhamb in the seventh season, it was flutist Suleiman, who emerged as the winner.

India's Got Talent season 8

Magician Javed Khan was the winner of the last season. He has specialization in close Up, Stage magic, and Mentalism.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​