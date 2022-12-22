India’s first ever action film about an animal lover vigilante Lakadbaggha (Hyena) opened to a rousing reception at its premiere as part of the prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival last night. The makers have now announced that the film will be seeing a Worldwide theatrical release on January 13, 2023 with a popping main poster which maintains its teaser poster tagline ‘It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog’ by Mark Twain. The film, which is inspired by real events in Kolkata, deals with the illegal animal trade industry.

Anshuman Jha said, “Lakadbaggha is my love letter to dogs (and animals at large) & I can’t wait for the world to meet Arjun’s character on January 13th. He is ordinary & that’s his super power. This is a universal film with an Indian soul set in Kolakata & the action is nothing like anything you have seen before.”

Ridhi Dogra added, “Lakadbaggha is truly a special film – it has action thrill but also a soul. Akshara, my character is the grey between the world’s of the protagonist and the antagonist. It is obviously special for its my big screen debut. And I can’t wait for the world to watch it in January 2023.”

The director of the movie, Victor Mukherjee says, “While the movie is a social commentary inspired by a few real events – the action will surprise you. Anshuman has always been experimenting with the characters he plays on screen, but this time he has taken it a notch higher and his transformation in this film will surprise everyone. Riddhi and Paresh, Milind & the entire cast have come out of their comfort zone.’ At it’s core, Lakadbaggha is a movie about a person who goes beyond his capacity to unravel the truth & protect Indian stray dog breeds. I hope the movie turns out to be a good start to the year in the movie industry.”

The action-thriller starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman & Paresh Pahuja in leading roles, has its International Premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival New York on December 28th 2022. It has been shot by French DOP Jean-Marc-Selva (AFC) while Kecha Khamphakdee (the stunt team behind Ong-Bak) has designed the action making it an international spectacle with an Indian heart – a story about Indian breeds in Kolkata & a Lakadbaggha (Hyena) in the middle of it.

