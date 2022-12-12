The Action-thriller which is touted to be India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante has Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra & Milind Soman in principal roles. French DOP Jean-Marc-Selva has shot the film while Kecha Khamphakdee (the stunt team behind Ong-Bak) has designed the action making it an international spectacle with an Indian heart – a story about Indian breeds in Kolkata. The film promises to bring the Israeli Martial Arts Form ‘Krav-Maga’ in all its might to India and promises to please animal lovers & action lovers across the board.

Anshuman Jha who got the opportunity to train with Tsahi Shemesh (Who Also Trained the Avengers Cast for Falcon & The Winter Soldier) for the film says ‘Animals & Action films are two of my biggest passions & I am grateful that our film which is set in Kolkata will have its India Premiere at KIFF 2022 & it’s World Premiere at the pet capital of the World New York City. Lakadbaggha is a story of an Ordinary boy on an extraordinary journey for – the love of animals & being ordinary is my superpower. So I am glad we have made this film & the journey has taken 18 months of my life which will now culminate in New York & Kolkata. And the release in 2023. I am grateful & humbled to premiere our film at KIFF&SAIFF respectively.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

Directed by Victor Mukherjee & Produced by First Ray Films – the film is expecting a Worldwide Release in early 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.