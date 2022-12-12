Anshuman Jha, Milind Soman, Ridhi Dogra starrer Lakadbaggha to open South Asian International Film Festival New York
Lakadbaggha is a story of an Ordinary boy on an extraordinary journey for - the love of animals & being ordinary is my superpower.
The Action-thriller which is touted to be India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante has Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra & Milind Soman in principal roles. French DOP Jean-Marc-Selva has shot the film while Kecha Khamphakdee (the stunt team behind Ong-Bak) has designed the action making it an international spectacle with an Indian heart – a story about Indian breeds in Kolkata. The film promises to bring the Israeli Martial Arts Form ‘Krav-Maga’ in all its might to India and promises to please animal lovers & action lovers across the board.
Anshuman Jha who got the opportunity to train with Tsahi Shemesh (Who Also Trained the Avengers Cast for Falcon & The Winter Soldier) for the film says ‘Animals & Action films are two of my biggest passions & I am grateful that our film which is set in Kolkata will have its India Premiere at KIFF 2022 & it’s World Premiere at the pet capital of the World New York City. Lakadbaggha is a story of an Ordinary boy on an extraordinary journey for – the love of animals & being ordinary is my superpower. So I am glad we have made this film & the journey has taken 18 months of my life which will now culminate in New York & Kolkata. And the release in 2023. I am grateful & humbled to premiere our film at KIFF&SAIFF respectively.”
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Victor Mukherjee & Produced by First Ray Films – the film is expecting a Worldwide Release in early 2023.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Actor-politician Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata police over 'cook fish for Bengalis' statement
At a rally, he claimed that Gujaratis will put up with inflation but not the “Bangladeshis and Rohingya” living next door. He apologised on Friday after receiving a massive backlash.
Diljit Dosanjh: 'I can't do networking, I can't attend parties, can't call people up every day'
While revealing the dark underbelly of Bollywood, Diljit Dosanjh said that he has seen actors video call producers as many as six times from the sets, and claimed that this is something impossible for him.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Blurr' actress Taapsee Pannu: 'I find this debate on original versus remake to be redundant'
Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of her new film Blurr, which also marks her venture into film production. A remake of Spanish film Julia's Eyes, it's releasing on Zee5 on December 9. The actress spoke exclusively to Firstpost about it and lots more.