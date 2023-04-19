Varun Dagar, a former India’s Best Dancer contestant, and a popular busking artist has made a serious allegation against the Delhi Police of ‘harassing and assaulting’ him over reportedly carrying out a performance without permission in Connaught Place. Taking to Twitter, the artist also shared a video of the entire episode and narrated the events in a lengthy post. He claimed that the Delhi police along with a couple of parking managers confronted him after his performance and assaulted him before being taken away to the police station. He also claimed that the police provided no proper reason behind such ill-treatment.

“In the meantime when I was packing my stuff, a B block parking guy came and pulled my collar and abused me. A policeman also came along and grabbed my hair and hit my elbow and dragged me to the police car. While I continuously kept asking about the matter, they refused to say anything before reaching the police station,” a part of his post read.

The video also shows the artist being dragged and assaulted by a couple of people including a few wearing the uniform of Delhi Police. Some others present at the spot can be seen supporting him.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Dagar (@varun_dagar03)

Social media users while taking to the comment section also extended their support to the artist and further asked him to take action. Some also lashed out at the Delhi Police for their unjust acts. A user wrote, “He is only showing his love about dance, providing peace and happiness to the viewers, this is really not fair”, while another one wrote, “This is limit ! We are way much behind in supporting our unique art and art works ..this guy does tremendous thing but people want profit frm anything that can cray difference ! Nvr loose ur hope and I support u ur art and mind set ! Salute u as always.”

Notably, this is not the first time when the artist has been confronted by the police for his street performances. Back in June 2022, he shared another video where he was abused and thrashed by the police in the national capital for setting up a performance on the streets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.